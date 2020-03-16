BET Reports On COVID-19 Updates, Facts And News You Need To Know

Written by BET Staff

News For Parents On Coronovirus And Kids March 17, 2020: As more schools close and parents are forced to have long and complicated conversations with younger kids and teens about social distancing, it can be hard for younger minds to accept the current state of our world. Dr. Stephanie Miles-Richardson, associate dean, Graduate Education in Public Health at Morehouse School of Medicine says that while the coronavirus could take a heavier toll on the Black community, children are actually stronger than we think.



“The good news is that the young people appear to be spared from ill effects because again, likely their immune systems are stronger,” said Miles-Richardson. “Of course if they have some other compromises, that’s different. So the message for them is to Wash! Their! Hands! When they’re out playing, if they’re not social distancing, if they’re being regular kids, they’ve just got to wash their hands often. We also have to stress hygiene and be very careful about children who live around elders because kids who are more likely to be asymptomatic are less likely to be impacted and elders are more likely to be overly impacted.”





Small Businesses To Receive $2 Million In Coronavirus Support Tuesday, March 17, 2020: The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that they will provide up to $2 million in loans for businesses impacted by the coronavirus. According to a news release on March 12, the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans will help businesses facing temporary loss of revenue as well as working capital. SBA Administrator Jovitta Carranza made the announcement. “The President took bold, decisive action to make our 30 million small businesses more resilient to coronavirus-related economic disruptions,” said Carranza in the release. “Small businesses are vital economic engines in every community and state, and they have helped make our economy the strongest in the world.” The loans can be used to pay debts, including payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the COVID-19 outbreak. “The SBA offers loans with long-term repayments in order to keep payments affordable, up to a maximum of 30 years,” the statement continued. “Terms are determined on a case-by-case basis, based upon each borrower’s ability to repay…The interest rate is 3.75 percent for small businesses that can’t secure credit elsewhere. Businesses with credit availability are not eligible. The interest rate for non-profits is 2.75 percent.” The loan program was used in the past to help companies recover from disasters like Hurricane Sandy in 2012. To be eligible, the business must have 500 or fewer employees and be in a designated disaster area. The business also must not be able to obtain credit from elsewhere. For more information, visit sba.gov —Vanessa Etienne

First U.S. Human Trial For Coronavirus Vaccine Begins Monday Monday, March 16, 2020: U.S. health officials have confirmed that the first human trial testing of a potential vaccine to prevent the coronavirus began Monday (March 16). Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in a statement Monday that finding “a safe and effective vaccine” to prevent infection from the new COVID-19 “is an urgent public health priority.” He continued: “This Phase 1 study, launched in record speed, is an important first step toward achieving that goal.” The National Institutes of Health has reportedly been fast-tracking a collaboration with Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech company Moderna to develop a vaccine. RELATED: Georgia Mother And Children Remain Trapped In Their China Apartment Over Coronavirus Fears The trial is taking place at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle, Washington, where COVID-19 cases have surged. According to trial details on NIH’s website, Phase 1 of the trial will test the vaccine on 45 males and non-pregnant females between the ages of 18 and 55. Dr. Lisa Jackson, a senior investigator at Kaiser, said. “This work is critical to national efforts to respond to the threat of this emerging virus. We are prepared to conduct this important trial because of our experience as an NIH clinical trials center since 2007.”

The New York Times reports at least 3,600 people in the United States are infected with the coronavirus. The number is more than likely higher all over the country but the Trump administration’s testing failures have limited medical professionals on the frontlines of the virus. For the latest on the coronavirus, contact your local health department and visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.