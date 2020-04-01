Porsha Williams Reveals She ‘Suffered From A Miscarriage At Home Alone’

Porsha Williams is opening up about a very personal tragedy she suffered six years ago in hopes that it will help other women feel less alone.

On a preview of an upcoming episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Williams reveals, “I suffered from a miscarriage, at home alone. It was something I really hadn’t spoken about openly to this extent. The point is, if i were to have talked about it to other women or been more open, I would have realized it is okay. It’s about releasing all of that and having another woman tell you, ‘I’ve been through this, I survived.’”



She adds, “I’m willing to use my story to help other women.”



While this isn’t the first time the 38-year-old has talked about having a miscarriage, it is the first time she’s publicly shared the difficult details. In September of 2018, she told PEOPLE, "I've had a miscarriage before in my past, which I've also been open about because I suffer with fibroids and had to have a myomectomy.”



Thankfully, Porsha gave birth to a beautiful baby girl named Pilar on March 22, 2019. See an adorable photo of her daughter from five days ago, below:

