NeNe Leakes Reignites Her Feud With Eva Marcille In New Interview

NeNe Leakes can always be relied upon to speak her mind, and she did just that during a recent appearance on Entertainment Tonight. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star didn't miss a beat when asked to share which cast member should have her peach revoked.

“We have a great cast right now except for one person, I think. I think only one person on this cast doesn’t seem to have carried any weight this season. And I think that’s very obvious who that person is, and I don’t think they actually sit in the cast that well,” she said, coyly.

But she didn't stay coy for long. In the next breath, NeNe made it clear who she was referring to:

“I don’t feel like Eva [Marcille] brings that much to the cast. I’m just being honest. It’s really like, when you look at a show like, everybody — like the whole cast — is away, and you don’t miss the person at all, it’s sort of like, we didn’t even know you were here, you know? And all season, doing a lot of scenes from FaceTime, that’s been the last couple of seasons … So, If I had to change, I would change her,” she added.

As to who NeNe would bring back in her place, she's clear about that, too. "Kim," she says, before adding that her friend-turned-nemesis-turned-friend Kim Zolciak-Biermann has no interest in returning to the series, because she has her own lucrative spin-off, Don't Be Tardy, going into its eighth season.



This season, the two had beef after Eva accused NeNe of “secretly” recording her last season. NeNe maintained her mic was just on because they are on a reality show but she was not trying to secretly record her. However, NeNe did apologize to Eva this season.

Watch the full interview here.