Taraji P. Henson Decides To Push Pause On Wedding To Former NFL Player Kelvin Hayden

The coronavirus is affecting every facet of life and putting what should be happy moments on indefinite hold. Nearly every American has more than likely had to change something to protect themselves from the respiratory disease. This includes celebrities like Tarai P. Henson who had to postpone her wedding because of the current state of affairs.

Henson, 49, was ready to marry former NFL player and fiancé Kelvin Hayden, 36, in June but that has possibly been postponed until July. The Oscar nominee told Extra, “It’s probably going to be more like July. We have to see what this will be like at the other end.”



She also added, “Our grandparents, my grandmother is about to turn 96, his is 86. How do we get them to the wedding now? Now, we are concerned, just trying to figure out the safest and best way.”



Henson and Hayden were first seen together in 2015. However, the couple did not confirm their relationship until December of 2017. The two announced their engagement a year later in May of 2018.



See the original announcement below:



