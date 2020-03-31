See Lizzo’s Special Treat For COVID-19 Hospital Workers

Written by BET Staff

Award-winning singer, Lizzo, is making sure that a number ER staff members are feeling “Good as Hell” after she sent lunches to the medical personnel while they are tirelessly working during the coronavirus pandemic. Staff at University of Washington Medical Center’s received their hot lunches on Monday (March 30) from “Truth Hurts” starlet. RELATED: Georgia Nurse Quits Her Job After Being Assigned To The ‘Corona Floor’

We 💜💛 @lizzo!

Thanks for treating our hardworking @UWMedicine ER staff to lunch today! pic.twitter.com/4cor7Oayet — University of Washington (@UW) March 30, 2020

“She sent several hospitals food that were hit really hard for staff working around the clock,” a publicist said in an email to The Seattle Times. “She is planning to send food to more hospitals as well.” The flute playing pop phenomenon also treated a University of Minnesota affiliate in Minneapolis with a special lunch as well, giving back to the city where she started her recording career. She uploaded a video on her Instagram honoring those who are risking their lives to save others, “S/O to our heros ❤️” she captioned in her post.

A COVID-19 response fund is also available for donations. Staffers at New Orleans’ West Jefferson Medical Center also received a food donation. The hospital posted a video on its Instagram account of Lizzo stating her food donation was a way to show her appreciation for medical staffs working during this unprecedented time. "I just want to let y'all know how much we appreciate y'all for putting yourselves on the front lines to protect us during this pandemic," Lizzo said in the video. "This time is so scary for a lot of people, and y'all are peace of mind and heroes for a lot of us -- myself included." For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.