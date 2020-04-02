Kevin Hart Shares Embarrassing Story On That Time He Spilled Juice On Beyoncé

Kevin Hart is known for his hilarious real-life stories during his standup comedy shows. And as the country is in quarantine amid COVID-19, he decided to share some of those stories on Instagram.

On Tuesday (March 31), the comedian posted a video detailing an embarrassing experience he had at a nightclub with Beyoncé and Jay-Z during All-Star Weekend in Houston.

Hart told followers that Jay-Z asked him if he wanted a drink, and because their section in the club was crowded, when Hart reached over, he accidentally spilled an entire canister of pineapple juice all over the place.

Turns out, Beyoncé was at the other end of the table, and the pineapple juice spilled all over her legs and shoes.

“He comes back up to me and goes, ‘Kev, you just spilled pineapple juice all over my wife’s legs and shoes,'” he explained in the video. “I look behind him, I see Bey sitting down … She got like a f*****g pound of napkins wiping everything … So I just look at Hov and say, ‘I need to make this right because I feel bad.'”

The next part of the story is what really had fans laughing in the comments when Hart admitted that he handed Jay-Z a $20 bill to pay for the lost pineapple juice because he couldn’t afford to cover the cost of Beyoncé’s outfit.

“True story,” he said. “It’s Confessions From The Hart.”

Watch Kevin Hart explain how the hilarious yet sticky situation went down below.