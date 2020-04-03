Wendy Williams Is Returning To Airwaves With New Shows Starting Next Week

After nearly a month off the air, Wendy Williams is finally coming back to our living rooms next week, with brand-new episodes of her eponymous talk show. How? She'll be broadcasting live from her living room.

The Wendy Williams Show, which went dark on March 12 in response to the spread of coronavirus across New York City, will resume on April 6, with fresh content daily as well as pre-recorded segments that were taped before the show's unexpected hiatus.

“I may not be in my purple chair, and it may not look the same but I’m very excited to get back to my Wendy Watchers … there’s so much uncertainty in all of our worlds right now and we need each other!” said Williams.

Of course, Wendy won't have her audience in her living room with her, but we're sure her loyal viewers will tune in from their own living rooms, coffee mugs in hand.

Ellen DeGeneres will also return to the air the same day, reports The Wrap, with guests that include Jennifer Lopez and Chrissy Teigen.