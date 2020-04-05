NeNe Leakes Claims Trump's Secret Service Is Following Her

NeNe Leakes claims she's getting some unwanted attention from Donald Trump.

During a live Instagram chat with her fans on Saturday (April 3), the Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed the president's secret service recently followed her around a Beverly Hills hotel.

The story came up when a fan asked her how she feels about Trump.

“I don’t have an issue with Donald Trump, um I did not vote for him for my president, but I don’t have an issue with him," she began, before continuing, "I do have a little small issue. I was recently staying at a hotel in Beverly Hills and he was staying there as well. I was there before he arrived. I did not know he that he would be staying there, and I really felt like the secret service followed me the entire time I was in the hotel. I was very upset by that. I even told the hotel that that was inappropriate.”

Leakes, of course, knows Trump personally from competing on his reality show The Apprentice in 2011.

