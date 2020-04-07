BET House Party Presents: Cooking With Chef Ameera

BET's House Party series is kickin' it in the kitchen with Chef Ameera.

The celebrity chef and self-proclaimed "Food Alchemist," describes her food as more than a meal, but rather, it's "fuel for the soul."

According to her personal site, "A meal with Ameera is not just dining, it is a transcendent culinary experience."



When the proud mother isn't cooking up meals for her family, she a celebrity chef whipping up meals for a long list of Hollywood stars, including the likes of Rihanna, Common, Diddy, Stevie Wonder, Martin Lawrence, Kelly Rowland, French Montana, and more.



Chef Ameera has also been featured on MTV, VH1 and Food Network's "Cutthroat Kitchen," where she won Season 11 of the popular cooking show.



Be sure to tune into @BET's official Instagram April 8, at 10 AM PT/1:00 PM EST!



The BET House Party IG Live series will feature daily programming designed to inspire, entertain and empower our community. From musical performances and DJ sets to master classes and lifestyle hacks, follow @BET for the daily schedule.