Watch Will Smith And Tyra Banks Reenact Iconic ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Scene

Will Smith and Tyra Banks had fans feeling the nostalgia during a virtual reunion.

On Friday (April 3), Smith launched his new Snapchat series Will From Home and during the latest episode, he had a virtual link up with supermodel Tyra Banks.

While chatting, Smith played a clip from Banks’ appearance on a season four episode of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

The two shared an iconic scene on the show where Banks, who played his ex-girlfriend from Philadelphia, gets into a shouting match with Smith.

But what had fans going crazy was Banks, who also shared that this episode was her first acting job at 19 years old, reenacting the scene from home, getting her lines perfect nearly 30 years later.

Smith shared “one of his favorite moments” from the 90s sitcom on Instagram.