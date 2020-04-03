How to Watch Will Smith’s Two New Comedy Shows Amid COVID-19

Will Smith is known for cracking a few jokes, so it comes as no surprise that the actor has comedy projects in the works.

Smith is set to host a new stand-up comedy series, This Joka, coming to the new mobile streaming platform Quibi on April 6, according to People.

The 16-episode series will reportedly feature a variety of up-and-coming comedians who share their standup sets or have discussions with Smith around the city of Las Vegas.

But Will Smith isn’t stopping there.

The 51-year-old is still on his grind and will be bringing fans another new series for Snapchat, Will From Home, that launches Friday (April 3).

While the nation is stuck in quarantine amid the coronavirus, Smith will release 12 episodes where he has conversations with his family in his garage along with celebrity guests like Tyra Banks, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

New episodes will stream on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.