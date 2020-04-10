'RHOA' Ex Apollo Nida Slam Kenya Moore’s Ex Marc Daly

Peter Thomas, the ex-husband of Cynthia Bailey, and Apollo Nida, Phaedra Parks’ former hubby, are sharing their thoughts on RHOA’s latest marital misfortune.

During their time on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Thomas and Nida were involved in key storylines so they have some insight on what it's like to be married to a reality star on the popular Bravo series.

And now they are both sounding off on Kenya Moore’s ex Marc Daly.



In a video posted April 4, Apollo and Peter did a virtual interview with Michelle “ATLien” Brown of StraightFromtheA.com. Apollo held nothing back when talking about Daly, “I don’t like that guy, man. He’s a real d**k. He’s a d**khead.”



RELATED: Kenya Moore Reveals More Details About Her Divorce From Marc Daly



He continued, “Oh sorry, excuse my language. He’s a d**k. I’m sorry. I don’t care, man. He’s demeaning. He’s like a chump, man. I might slap the sh*t out of him. Like for real, he’s not cool, man. He’s not cool.”

Peter said he hasn’t watched this season and only added, “They have a beautiful baby together.”

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly wed in June 2017 and are parents to their one-year-old daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly.

The ups and downs of their tumultuous relationship played on this season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. They are currently in the process of a divorce.

See the clip of Apollo and Peter below:

