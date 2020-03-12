Kenya Moore Reveals More Details About Her Divorce From Marc Daly

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Apparently, RHOA star, Kenya Moore had a lot more to say about her divorce from husband, Marc Daly than Real Housewives of Atlanta originally revealed.
During their trip to Greece, Moore actually opened up to castmate, Kandi Burruss about her split, which happened right before the entire cast took their European excursion. With her toddler, Brooklyn in tow, Kenya decided not to cancel the trip, saying that the news about their divorce has already taken a toll on her and Daly’s daughter.
In unseen footage from the March 8 episode of RHOA, Moore says Daly “will always have access” to his daughter.
"I almost definitely did not make it. I just could not think," she said regarding the trip to Greece. "And then getting a million phone calls from everybody in the world saying that they heard. I know they mean well, but it's just like, I guess it's better than no one caring about you."
Porsha Williams and Marlo Hampton also weighed in on Kenya’s presence on the Greece trip. Williams predicted that Kenya was "gonna break" on the trip: "I got that vibe that he ain't worth none of all that."
Williams, who is managing her own romantic issues, also said that the former couple’s interaction at Daly’s “Black Man Lab” fundraiser totally changed her mind about him.
"I liked him until the charity event. I didn't like the way he was communicating with her," she told Marlo. "The other thing was I didn't like her smile when she looked at him. I know that look. I know that look all too well. I played that wife before."
Watch video of Kenya Moore opening up below:
Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images
