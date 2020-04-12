Kevin Hart Donates Meals To Philadelphia Amid COVID-19

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Many celebrities are giving back to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic, including Kevin Hart.
The comedian told his Instagram followers that he is donating meals to the elderly and others impacted in Philadelphia. He is partnering with food delivery service TryHungry and their Hungry@Home initiative to support his hometown.
"I love when my partners rise to the task and help facilitate getting food to our neighbors who aren't able to leave the house or their jobs,” Hart captioned his post. “Hungry@Home and I are feeding the elderly and those in need in my hometown of Philly."
According to ABC, the company says all its meals are made by a food safety trained chef. For every two meals purchased through Hungry@Home, they will reportedly donate an additional meal to Feeding America.
Hart isn’t stopping there. “This week was just the start, we plan on continuing to feed the community and taking care of this city that I love so much," he said.
For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
