Kevin Hart Donates Meals To Philadelphia Amid COVID-19

Many celebrities are giving back to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic, including Kevin Hart.

The comedian told his Instagram followers that he is donating meals to the elderly and others impacted in Philadelphia. He is partnering with food delivery service TryHungry and their Hungry@Home initiative to support his hometown.

"I love when my partners rise to the task and help facilitate getting food to our neighbors who aren't able to leave the house or their jobs,” Hart captioned his post. “Hungry@Home and I are feeding the elderly and those in need in my hometown of Philly."