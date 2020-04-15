NeNe Leakes Reveals She And Gregg Leakes ‘Hadn't Been In The Bed Together For A Year’

Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta have seen the ups and downs of NeNe and Gregg Leakes’ relationship.

And now, NeNe reveals that at one point in their 23-year marriage (despite briefly splitting from 2011 to 2013), the couple wasn’t even sleeping in the same bed.



During the after show for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the reality star said due to Greg’s cancer treatment they didn’t sleep in the same bed. “We just came off cancer. It really destroyed our relationship a lot because we literally weren’t together for a year. He was living downstairs and I lived upstairs… It’s different. It’s almost like getting to know somebody all over again.”

Gregg successfully fought his way back from stage three colon cancer.



NeNe also explained a counselor helped to repair their relationship by not rushing for him to come back in the bedroom. “I didn’t want him to come back in the room like that because we had been apart for so long, it just felt odd to me.”

The counselor encouraged Gregg to gradually return to the bedroom by spending time together until they were comfortable.



As far as where they are today, NeNe said it “sometimes” works out that they sleep in the same bed but they both enjoy their own space.



