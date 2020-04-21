Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Have Welcomed Their First Child

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson have one more person to quarantine with.

According to PEOPLE, the Queen & Slim actress and Little Fires Everywhere star have welcomed their first child together. While they haven’t shared the exact date their baby was born, the couple’s rep says they are overjoyed.

“Both mother and baby are happy and healthy,” their reps told the magazine.

Shortly before announcing their daughter’s birth, Turner-Smith reflected on her “fantastic voyage” into motherhood.

“A fantastic voyage that begins in wonder and transformation,” she wrote on Instagram. “I will never forget how this felt and now won’t soon forget how it looked.”

The couple confirmed in December that they had secretly tied the knot, and then revealed their pregnancy news in January when Turner-Smith showed off her baby bump in a form-fitting dress while out and about.

Two months later, on International Women’s Day, Turner-Smith announced she’d be having a daughter.

“Favourite moments with baby,” she captioned an Instagram video showing her stomach moving as her daughter kicked inside. “Can you see her dancing in there? Every time I try to record she stops.”