Tiffany Haddish Is Doing The Most To Convince People She's Not Dating Common

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Common and Tiffany Haddish attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards "Let's Go Crazy" The GRAMMY Salute To Prince on January 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Tiffany Haddish Is Doing The Most To Convince People She's Not Dating Common

The actress laughed off the rumors after a virtual date with the rapper.

Published 9 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

After weeks of speculation, Tiffany Haddish is trying to laugh off rumors that she's dating Common. But she's not very convincing. 

The Girls Trip actress, 40, and the Oscar-winning actor and rapper, 48, have been showing up in each other's live videos for a minute, and recently went on a virtual date via Bumble, to support the dating app's initiative to help local businesses

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Seems To Confirm Rumors She’s Dating Common

Now, we know these two are talented actors, but it's hard to fake this kind of chemistry:

“You look very beautiful,” Common told Haddish on the "date," to which she replied, “You looking very handsome yourself.” She also called him “so sweet and romantic” for sending her flowers.

“I would love to see you again,” he told her, before the two signed off by exchanging, “Love you” goodbyes.

When asked about the rumors during a video call with Hoda Kotb on Wednesday's episode of Today, Haddish answered coyly, “Get out my bedroom, Hoda!”

Haddish let it slip during an Instagram Live session with Cedric The Entertainer last month that she and Common had been self-isolating together, and the two went on an adorable "paint and pour" date for Common's birthday earlier in March:

Love is thriving, even in the time of quarantine.

(Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs