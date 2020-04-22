Tiffany Haddish Is Doing The Most To Convince People She's Not Dating Common

After weeks of speculation, Tiffany Haddish is trying to laugh off rumors that she's dating Common. But she's not very convincing.

The Girls Trip actress, 40, and the Oscar-winning actor and rapper, 48, have been showing up in each other's live videos for a minute, and recently went on a virtual date via Bumble, to support the dating app's initiative to help local businesses.

Now, we know these two are talented actors, but it's hard to fake this kind of chemistry: