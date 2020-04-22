Tiffany Haddish Is Doing The Most To Convince People She's Not Dating Common

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
After weeks of speculation, Tiffany Haddish is trying to laugh off rumors that she's dating Common. But she's not very convincing.
The Girls Trip actress, 40, and the Oscar-winning actor and rapper, 48, have been showing up in each other's live videos for a minute, and recently went on a virtual date via Bumble, to support the dating app's initiative to help local businesses.
RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Seems To Confirm Rumors She’s Dating Common
Now, we know these two are talented actors, but it's hard to fake this kind of chemistry:
“You look very beautiful,” Common told Haddish on the "date," to which she replied, “You looking very handsome yourself.” She also called him “so sweet and romantic” for sending her flowers.
“I would love to see you again,” he told her, before the two signed off by exchanging, “Love you” goodbyes.
When asked about the rumors during a video call with Hoda Kotb on Wednesday's episode of Today, Haddish answered coyly, “Get out my bedroom, Hoda!”
Haddish let it slip during an Instagram Live session with Cedric The Entertainer last month that she and Common had been self-isolating together, and the two went on an adorable "paint and pour" date for Common's birthday earlier in March:
Love is thriving, even in the time of quarantine.
(Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
COMMENTS