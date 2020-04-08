Tiffany Haddish Seems To Confirm Rumors She’s Dating Common

Tiffany Haddish and Common are rumored to be dating, but have they become #QuarantineBaes?

A new interview with the actress and comedian has some speculating that the two are much more than trying to get to know one another. During a FaceTime interview with Cedric The Entertainer, Haddish mentioned she was quarantined with a friend who had a vegan chef cooking them meals and immediately turned the phone over to Common who also chatted with Cedric.

“That was an exclusive. And because since we’re on quarantine, I can’t get my Depo shot [birth control], so let’s see what happens,” Haddish said.

Rumors that Common and Tiffany are dating have been circulating for a little while now. They began heating up when Haddish brought Common as her date to her Bat Mizvah. Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mother, perhaps dropped the biggest hint when she wrote “a beautiful couple” under a picture Haddish posted on her Instagram featuring her and Common at a “paint and sip.”

Tiffany Haddish has described her relationship with Common as “just friends,” however she admitted she would possibly date the rapper if given the chance.