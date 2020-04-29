Car Accident That Killed ‘Little Women: Atlanta’ Star Ms. Minnie Was Not Hit-And-Run, Police Say

A preliminary investigation shows that the auto accident that killed Little Women: Atlanta star Ashley “Ms. Minnie” Ross was not a hit-and-run as previously reported.

The crash, which happened Sunday night (April 26), taking the life of the 34-year-old reality TV star, was actually a head-on collision and the result of a mishap with her car, authorities now say.

"The initial crash investigation shows that Ms. Ross was traveling south in a Nissan Sentra on Old National Highway," South Fulton, Georgia police said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Her car hit the right-side curb, crossed into the northbound lanes and struck a Ford Focus that was traveling north head-on.

"There was no third vehicle involved," a police spokesperson continued. "There has not been any mention of driving under the influence is a factor."

Police said Ross was taken to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries and was treated at the scene of the accident.

A show representative for Little Women said in a statement to PEOPLE that Ross is remembered as "the most beautiful, kind, giving, generous human ever.

"She was adored by cast and crew because she always wore her heart on her sleeve," according to the statement. "There's nothing she wouldn't do for those she loved."