What Kim Kardashian Finds 'Frustrating' About Being Quarantined With Kanye West

The Kardashian-West clan might be quarantined on several acres of land in Calabasas, but that doesn't mean they're not getting on each other's nerves — just like the rest of us.

According to a source close to the family, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been "arguing a lot" about parenting responsibilities. “Kim finds it frustrating that [Kanye] doesn’t ask her how he can help with the kids,” the source tells Us, adding that the rapper and designer is spending his time in isolation "focused on creating."

The stress of parenting under quarantine is highly relatable to many families right now, particularly without the help of school and childcare resources. With four little ones (North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 11 months), the source adds that Kim feels “all the parenting duties are falling on her.”

During a recent interview on The View, Kim admitted that the family's current situation is "really tough." She added, “Let me say, being at home with four kids if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door.”