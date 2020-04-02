Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Her Family’s New Quarantine Lifestyle: 'It’s Really Tough'

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, we’ve all experienced changes in our everyday lifestyles. Even celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been forced to relinquish their glamorous daily duties and quarantine at home like the rest of us!
Recently, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star opened up to The View about her newfound lifestyle while social distancing at home with her husband Kanye, and their four children; 6-year-old daughter North, 4-year-old son Saint, 2-year-old daughter Chicago, and 10-month-old son Psalm.
“Today was the first day that I actually brushed my hair and put on some makeup,” Kim told The View via video feed on Tuesday. How relatable!
The mother of four then candidly opened out about her experience. “Let me say, being at home with four kids if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door,” she confessed. “It’s really tough.”
Like most of us, the family has also found themselves enjoying a lot of “family bonding” time that includes “going on walks outside” and watching “every single movie that you could possibly imagine.”
RELATED | Kim Kardashian Shocks Kanye West By Admitting She Has Never Been In Their Gigantic Custom Pool
“We’ve been showing the kids all these ‘80s movies like Harry and the Hendersons and things that they wouldn’t have watched,” she shared. “And it’s so much fun! So I love all the family bonding stuff.”
It also seems as though the multi-millionaire businesswoman has also become a full-time housewife amid the quarantine, revealing she’s “been doing laundry and cooking.”
Kim went on to rejoice that her children are officially on spring break along with why she values teachers even more now. “Thank god! Being their teacher too? My newfound respect for teachers. They deserve so much,” Kim passionately stated. “It’s been tough juggling it all, and you really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids.”
Another downside the 39-year-old famed personality has faced is being away from her siblings.
“It’s been really hard,” Kim said. “We do Zoom dinners where we all will make our plate and then get on and talk. We’re all on a group family chat all the time, FaceTiming my grandma, my sisters. It has been really challenging.”
She continued, “Our kids haven’t seen each other, the cousins haven’t played together. We are so close, we are so used to hanging out [...] We really are respecting the rules and doing what we gotta do to help fight this virus.”
As we all should be! We are glad to know the KarJenner camp is following the rules. Are you? #AloneTogether
Below, watch the full video interview:
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for ULTA Beauty / KKW Beauty)
TRENDING IN STYLE
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Plus, more lewks from the social media starlet.
COMMENTS