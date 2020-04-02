Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Her Family’s New Quarantine Lifestyle: 'It’s Really Tough'

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, we’ve all experienced changes in our everyday lifestyles. Even celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been forced to relinquish their glamorous daily duties and quarantine at home like the rest of us!

Recently, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians r eality star opened up to The View about her newfound lifestyle while social distancing at home with her husband Kanye, and their four children; 6-year-old daughter North, 4-year-old son Saint, 2-year-old daughter Chicago, and 10-month-old son Psalm.

“Today was the first day that I actually brushed my hair and put on some makeup,” Kim told The View via video feed on Tuesday. How relatable!

The mother of four then candidly opened out about her experience. “Let me say, being at home with four kids if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door,” she confessed. “It’s really tough.”

Like most of us, the family has also found themselves enjoying a lot of “family bonding” time that includes “going on walks outside” and watching “every single movie that you could possibly imagine.”

“We’ve been showing the kids all these ‘80s movies like Harry and the Hendersons and things that they wouldn’t have watched,” she shared. “And it’s so much fun! So I love all the family bonding stuff.”