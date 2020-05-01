LeBron James Reveals Title to Space Jam Sequel

Now its new star, LeBron James, has revealed its title in an Instagram post.

The sequel to the 1996 hit movie Space Jam has been anticipated for a long time.

PEOPLE reports James was attached to star in the new flick, titled Space Jam: A New Legacy in 2018 when his production company SpringHill Entertainment shared a photo of a cartoon locker room with James’ name on one of the lockers.

Ryan Coogler, best known for directing Marvel’s Black Panther, has signed on to produce the film and Terence Nance will direct.

But James won’t be the only NBA superstar to play a role in the film. The Athletic reported that his Los Angeles Lakers’ teammate Anthony Davis would be joining him, along with Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors, Chris Paul from the Houston Rockets and Damian Lillard from the Portland Trailblazers.

Also appearing in the Space Jam sequel will be Oscar nominee Don Cheadle, who said he couldn’t resist being a part of the film.

"It’s so iconic and it’s such a funny movie for so many different reasons," Cheadle told PEOPLE in April. "Getting to work with LeBron… it’s hard to say no to Space Jam 2."

Space Jam: A New Legacy is slated for a Summer 2021 release.