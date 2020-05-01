Will Smith Tearing Up Over James Avery Tribute During ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion Is All Of Us

THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR -- "Ain't No Business Like Show Business" Episode 22 -- Pictured: (l-r) James Avery as Philip Banks, Will Smith as William 'Will' Smith -- Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank

Will Smith Tearing Up Over James Avery Tribute During ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion Is All Of Us

Avery played Uncle Phil and passed away in 2013.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

On this week’s episode of Will Smith’s Snapchat show, Will From Home, the rapper turned actor reunited with the cast of his legendary sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

While the reunion was full of fun and laughs there was also a touching moment when Will honored James Avery, who played Uncle Phil on the series. 

Avery passed away in 2013 at 68 years old reportedly due to complications from heart surgery. 

The tribute, which included a montage of videos and photos, moved the cast to tears, including Will. He posted a clip on his Instagram with the caption, “Our show wouldn’t have been HALF what it was without the talent and light that was James Avery. We all love and miss you, James.” 

RELATED: Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Reveal A Hilarious Story Behind A Legendary Scene From ‘Bad Boys II’


See below:

You can watch the full reunion on Snapchat and catch up with the cast including Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton Banks), DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz), Tatyana Ali (Ashley Banks), Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Aunt Vivian) and Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey).

(Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs