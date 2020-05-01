Will Smith Tearing Up Over James Avery Tribute During ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion Is All Of Us

On this week’s episode of Will Smith’s Snapchat show, Will From Home, the rapper turned actor reunited with the cast of his legendary sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

While the reunion was full of fun and laughs there was also a touching moment when Will honored James Avery, who played Uncle Phil on the series.

Avery passed away in 2013 at 68 years old reportedly due to complications from heart surgery.



The tribute, which included a montage of videos and photos, moved the cast to tears, including Will. He posted a clip on his Instagram with the caption, “Our show wouldn’t have been HALF what it was without the talent and light that was James Avery. We all love and miss you, James.”

See below:

