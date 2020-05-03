Jeannie Mai Says She And Jeezy Have One Non-Negotiable For Their Wedding

Every bride wants her wedding day to be perfect. The Real co-host Jeannie Mai is sharing some of what she has in mind at her reception party after she and rapper fiancé Jeezy walk down the aisle.

“The beats have to be sickening. So yes, it’s going to be a dance fest. We love R&B and of course we love jazz and hip hop. We love 80s, too. We always said our wedding would be one fat party of love, so definitely that,” she told Hollywood Life on April 30.

With planning still underway, there’s another thing she’s absolutely sure about. “All I know is I’m going to tell you one thing for sure that is going to happen at my wedding — Mama Mai is absolutely going to perform. She is absolutely going to sing!” Jeannie added, about her mother Olivia TuTram Mai.

Jeannie was surprised when Jeezy popped the question at home on March 27.

“As I walked in, he started to describe that I was stepping into a dinner in Vietnam,” Jeannie shared in her Hello Hunnay vlog.

What Jeannie didn’t know was that the 42-year-old rapper originally wanted to ask for her hand in marriage during their planned trip to Vietnam. However, travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus outbreak forced him to change his plans.