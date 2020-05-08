Watch NeNe Leakes Confront Eva Marcille In ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Reunion Clip

The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion airs this Sunday, May 10 on Bravo.

And while the reunion was shot virtually, with each of the ladies and host Andy Cohen in their respective homes, that doesn’t mean there’s any less drama.

In a preview shared by Bravo, Eva Marcille and NeNe Leakes can be seen getting into a screaming match.

It’s not clear what sparked the argument but the clip begins with NeNe saying, “You just wanted to save that plum and turn it into a peach and nobody is going to help you today.”



Eva retorted with, “I was on the red carpet. You were trying to get on when I met you, sweetheart.”



RELATED: ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Reunion Cancelled Over Coronavirus



“Nobody cares about you being on the carpet 17 years ago!” NeNe yelled.



Eva tried to respond but never one to let someone overtalk her, NeNe continued, “You didn’t save 17 dollars, okay? Don’t nobody care. You were broke when you came to Atlanta. I’ve been on the cover of magazines, too. All you talk about is Top Model! And that was the last time you was on top!”



Host Andy Cohen had to put them both on mute.

Watch the clip below:

