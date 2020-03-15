‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Reunion Cancelled Over Coronavirus

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 10: (L-R) Eva Marcille-Sterling, Kandi Burruss, and Kenya Moore attend the WE tv "Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka" premiere event at Republic Lounge on March 10, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Reunion Cancelled Over Coronavirus

Kenya Moore was set to address her divorce from Marc Daly.

Published 12 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

While the Coronavirus has many Americans stuck at home and possibly watching more television, there will be one less program to watch.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 reunion special,  mthat was scheduled to be taped this week, has been cancelled.

RELATED: Kenya Moore Reveals More Details About Her Divorce From Marc Daly

A Twitter user asked Executive Producer Andy Cohen on the social media platform “@Andy is the Atlanta reunion cancelled or just postponed? I gotta know!”

Cohen responded “Postponed! Omg we all need something to look forward to. And you will get it!”

The RHOA reunion was sure to satisfy fans by addressing juicy topics like Kenya Moore’s divorce from Marc Daly, the Yovanna #Snakegate drama, the “Cookie Lady” conundrum,and  the latest feud between Moore and co-star Nene Leakes Bossip reported. 

In tonight’s episode of RHOA, Leakes nearly spits on Moore while they are in Greece. Yikes! Leakes, according to Bossip, remains unapologetic about the incident. A new date for the reunion has not been announced.

Photo: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs