Cynthia Bailey's Daughter Noelle Robinson Celebrates Girlfriend’s Birthday With Beautiful IG Post

The drama on Real Housewives of Atlanta was over the top for last night’s virtual reunion.

However, castmate Cynthia Bailey has some peace in her life when it comes to her daughter, Noelle Robinson.



This weekend, Noelle celebrated her girlfriend’s birthday with an adorable post that shows she is deeply in love.

Noelle gave some happy birthday love to Alexis Powell, her 23-year-old girlfriend who she met while they both attended Howard University, writing, “Screaming happy birthday weekend to my girlfriend @lexb4reel. I hope your day was as special as you make all of mine.”

See below: