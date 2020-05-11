Cynthia Bailey's Daughter Noelle Robinson Celebrates Girlfriend’s Birthday With Beautiful IG Post

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
The drama on Real Housewives of Atlanta was over the top for last night’s virtual reunion.
However, castmate Cynthia Bailey has some peace in her life when it comes to her daughter, Noelle Robinson.
This weekend, Noelle celebrated her girlfriend’s birthday with an adorable post that shows she is deeply in love.
Noelle gave some happy birthday love to Alexis Powell, her 23-year-old girlfriend who she met while they both attended Howard University, writing, “Screaming happy birthday weekend to my girlfriend @lexb4reel. I hope your day was as special as you make all of mine.”
On a November 10 episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Noellle opened up to her mother about being sexually fluid.
"People like to try and box everybody in and put labels [on] everything, but I don't really do that," she said. "There's a lot of attractive guys and there's a lot of attractive girls. It really just came out of nowhere a little bit. I just wasn't really expecting that to happen."
Cynthia responded with, "I just want you to be happy. If you meet an amazing young lady, that's a blessing. If you meet an amazing young man, that's a blessing. As long as they're good people and they love and support you."
Noelle and Alexis went public about their relationship in March on Instgram.
