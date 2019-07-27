Cynthia Bailey Engaged To Sportscaster Mike Hill With Surprise Proposal And 5-Carat Ring

It’s official, after 14 months of dating, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill are ready to tie the knot.

The 48-year-old Fox Sports 1 sports journalist clearly surprised his future wife when he dropped on one knee and presented her with an impressive 5-carat princess cut ring.

According to People Magazine, the RHOA cameras were rolling when Mike popped the question in front of a crowd of family, friends, and fellow castmates during the grand opening of Cynthia’s new business, The Bailey Wine Cellar in Atlanta.

The surprise proposal went without a hitch thanks to celebrity event planner, Courtney Ajinça, who made it appear as if Mike wanted to give a toast in honor of Cynthia’s opening.

Amongst the crowd included Cynthia’s daughter Noelle Robinson, 19, and Mike’s two daughters — Kayla, 17, and Ashlee, 19 — who gathered behind him with a hand-made puzzle piece sign that read, “Can we be a family?”

This will be the second marriage for Bailey. She was previously married to Peter Thomas from 2010 in 2017.

We are sure the actual proposal will play out on the 12th season of RHOA, which is expected to premiere before the end of the year. In the meantime, you can take a look at the exclusive photos from the proposal available on People.com.

Congratulations, Cynthia.