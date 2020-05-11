‘St. Louis Superman,’ Doc Featuring Ferguson Activist Bruce Franks Jr., To Air On MTV

St. Louis Superman was one of the most gripping short docs released in 2019, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary (Short Subject). Directed by the award-winning filmmaker of A Suitable Girl, Smriti Mundrha, and Sami Khan, the doc follows activist and battle rapper Bruce Franks Jr. in Ferguson, Missouri.



Now, for the first-time ever, St. Louis Superman will air on MTV, VH1 and MTV2 (via simulcast) on May 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.



Bruce Franks Jr. was on the frontlines of the Ferguson uprising in August of 2014 after the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown. A leader in his community, Franks would eventually get elected to the Missouri State Representative. The doc follows his journey in state government and gracefully unpacks his struggles with childhood trauma and mental health Additionally, it is a touching story of manhood, fatherhood and the power of Black communities.



Smriti Mundhra exclusively told BET.com, “At a time when Black bodies are used as tools of performative outrage and Black lives are too often reduced to statistics, we couldn't be more proud to share a story about Black love, Black fatherhood and the very real effects of Black trauma.”



Mundhra also added, “Bruce Franks Jr. is remarkable because he's real, and I hope viewers will see themselves in his journey.”’

Watch the trailer below:

