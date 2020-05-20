Marlon Wayans Lands New Action-Comedy 'Ride or Die’

Marlon Wayans is heading back to the big screen for a “romantic buddy-cop action-comedy.”



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wayans and Rick Alvarez co-wrote the script. Wayans will co-produce with Neal H. Moritz, who worked on the Fast and Furious franchise.



The film is being called the first “romantic buddy-cop action-comedy,” focusing on robbery detective Martin Banks (Wayans) and narcotics detective Tami Moore, who has not been cast as of yet.

The Hollywood Reporter reports, “Sparks and bullets fly when these opposites are partnered to track down a billion-dollar cache of deadly opioids stolen from the vault of a multinational pharmaceutical company that threaten to flood the streets of Chicago.”

Wayans said, “Rick and I conceived this as a franchise and collaborating with Neal, who has mastered the art of franchises, makes it a perfect fit.”

Rick Alvarez worked with Wayans on White Chicks, Scary Movie and A Haunted House.



If you want to get some more of Marlon, he will appear in the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, which stars Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson. Respect is expected to be released in January 2021.

