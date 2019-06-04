Marlon Wayans Defends His Daughter Against Homophobic Comments

Marlon Wayans is certainly someone who loves his daughter for who she is.

The 46-year-old took to Instagram on Monday and praised his daughter Amai in celebration of Pride Month. He posted a picture of Amai sitting down in a backyard with the foreground of the photo revealing a pair of Vans with a rainbow pride flag on the sole.

“Happy pride to my pride and joy," he captioned the pic. "I wouldn't change one effing thing about you. Love you to the moon around the sun through the galaxies and back again."

While many praised the IG post, including La La Anthony and Gabrielle Union, a few haters decided to jump into the comments, including one who wrote, "She's not old enough to understand what that's really all about. You have the power to change lives Bro, don't teach her that."

Wayans responded promptly, defending his daughter and her existence. "She's 19. She is who she is until or until she don't choose different. Love her for her not what I want her to be."