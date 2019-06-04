Marlon Wayans Defends His Daughter Against Homophobic Comments

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Marlon Wayans is certainly someone who loves his daughter for who she is.
The 46-year-old took to Instagram on Monday and praised his daughter Amai in celebration of Pride Month. He posted a picture of Amai sitting down in a backyard with the foreground of the photo revealing a pair of Vans with a rainbow pride flag on the sole.
“Happy pride to my pride and joy," he captioned the pic. "I wouldn't change one effing thing about you. Love you to the moon around the sun through the galaxies and back again."
While many praised the IG post, including La La Anthony and Gabrielle Union, a few haters decided to jump into the comments, including one who wrote, "She's not old enough to understand what that's really all about. You have the power to change lives Bro, don't teach her that."
Wayans responded promptly, defending his daughter and her existence. "She's 19. She is who she is until or until she don't choose different. Love her for her not what I want her to be."
The ignorance in his comments section didn't stop there. More trolls showed their ugly faces by questioning how she would have children in the future and stating their unsolicited opinions that having queer kids is their "biggest fear."
In response to the inquiry about his daughter having a family of her own, the comedian responded, "There's technology and i got the means.. so thank u shallow f****r. Go hate your own kids."
You can tell Marlon really has love for her. Congrats on getting those trolls together!
Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
