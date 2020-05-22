Anthony Anderson Surprises Brooklyn Frontline Worker and Family With Trip

“Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson surprised a Brooklyn front line medical worker, who does three different jobs in the battle against coronavirus while holding down his family, on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Friday (May 22).

Nick Harrison works as a registered nurse at New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, as a New York City paramedic, and also as a barber for his co-workers who cannot go to stylists because shops in the city are closed.

“Shout out to my fellow people who are at work, trying to make a difference,” he said in a video of himself wearing a face shield.

During a segment with T.J. Holmes, Harrison, his wife, Bianca who is also a nurse and son, Isaiah who is an EMT, and his 11-year-old son Skylar joined him to describe his many jobs to reporter.

Then, a bearded Anthony Anderson popped into their virtual chat, mid-conversation, and asked Harrison for a quick facial shapeup.

“Hey Nick, can you do something about this gray that I got right here,” Anderson joked, pointing at his beard.