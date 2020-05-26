Kevin Hart Jokes About Quarantine Life With Wife And Kids

Quarantining with the family can be tough, even if you are a superstar like Kevin Hart.

On Monday’s episode (May 25) of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the comedian hilariously reveals that he is annoying his wife and kids in quarantine.



Hart said about his wife Eniko Hart, “She's not getting on my nerves. But she's saying I'm getting on her nerves. And you know, whatever. I don't fight it. But apparently, I'm annoying."



His kids also have some thoughts about dad being bored in the house with them, "That's what they're talking about around the house, saying that I'm just 'always around'.... And they say, 'Dad, you always want to do stuff. Just chill. And I'm like, I thought doing stuff was chilling.”

That said, while Eniko is expecting their second child together, the celebrity couple are grateful to have this time together.

"Like normally, I'm in and out,” Hart told DeGeneres. “So it's been a real blessing just to be around and talk, converse, you know, and just kind of be with the fam through these months. So this is the first time that I've ever been here this much through a pregnancy in general in my life. So it's been refreshing."

Watch the clip below: