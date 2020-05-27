EXCLUSIVE: Jada Pinkett Smith Tackles Colorism In Upcoming 'Red Table Talk'

“Red Table Talk” never shies away from the most controversial social issues facing our world. With hilarity, sincerity and honesty, Jada Pinkett Smith, her mother, affectionately known as Gammy and daughter, Willow Smith provide a safe space for people of all walks of life to discuss their most personal experiences.

BET.com has an exclusive preview of the latest emotional episode, which airs today (May 27) at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch where the conversation tries to unpack the complicated issue of colorism in the Black community.

Jada’s longtime friend Mia Pitts and her daughter Madison Miles are guests. In the preview, Madison emotionally explains she was bullied for being dark-skinned. Mia also points out to Gammy that she sees her as a light-skinned woman to which Gammy shockingly questioned, “You consider me fair?”

“Yes!” Mia replied.



RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Has Summoned T.I. To ‘Red Table Talk’ To Talk About His Comments On Deyjah’s Virginity



In addition, colorism experts Chika Okoro and Stacy Summers, who used skin bleaching creams for decades, will tell their individual stories about how perceptions of color continue to impact their lives.



See the gripping preview below:



