Jada Pinkett Smith Has Summoned T.I. To ‘Red Table Talk’ To Talk About His Comments On Deyjah’s Virginity

T.I. has been radio silent since his controversial appearance on the Ladies Like Us podcast where he admitted to tagging along to his daughter Deyjah's gynecologist visits to "check her hymen."

With weeks passing since the episode aired (it has since been removed), the rapper is confirmed to break his silence on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, and he's bringing his wife Tiny along for the ride.

While walking the red carpet for Hala, Jada told Entertainment Tonight that Tip is her next scheduled guest on the popular Internet talk show.

"My next big guest is Tip. T.I. is coming to the table. Yes, indeed," she said. "And of course, he's going to address the controversy that has been swirling."