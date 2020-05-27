Jamie Foxx Tells Jimmy Fallon Critics To 'Let This One Go' Amid Blackface Controversy

Jimmy Fallon apologized on Tuesday (May 26) for putting on blackface to impersonate his fellow comedian Chris Rock in a twenty-year-old Saturday Night Live skit. Video of the skit resurfaced this week, prompting Twitter to throw a #JimmyFallonIsOverParty.

"In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this," Fallon tweeted in apology. "I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable."