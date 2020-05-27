Jamie Foxx Tells Jimmy Fallon Critics To 'Let This One Go' Amid Blackface Controversy

He's defending his fellow comedian after a 2000 clip impersonating Chris Rock resurfaced.

Jimmy Fallon apologized on Tuesday (May 26) for putting on blackface to impersonate his fellow comedian Chris Rock in a twenty-year-old Saturday Night Live skit. Video of the skit resurfaced this week, prompting Twitter to throw a #JimmyFallonIsOverParty. 

"In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this," Fallon tweeted in apology. "I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable."

Jimmy Fallon was a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1998 to 2004. Chris Rock was also on the show from 1990 to 1993.

He continued, "On a show called in living color we played every race. Let this one go. We got bigger fish to fry ... #changecourse."

(Photo by: Douglas Gorenstein/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

