Jamie Foxx And Shaq Surprise A 5-Year-Old Who Went Viral For Driving His Mother’s Car

Adrian Zamarripa is only 5 years old but he’s had a week most of us could only dream of. The toddler went viral after being pulled over by Utah police for driving his parents’ car to buy a Lamborghini with only three dollars in his pocket (yep, you read that right), and instead of getting punished, he got to meet Jamie Foxx and Shaquille O’Neal.

When luxury car dealer RD Whittington heard about Zamarripa’s adventures to buy the expensive vehicle, he brought the 5-year-old and his family out to Los Angeles to give him a private tour of his collection of glamorous cars.

Adrian was then shocked when Whittington introduced him to rapper Lil Pump via Facetime.

“You gonna buy Pump a Lamb?” Whittington asked Adrian.



“Yeah! I’m gonna work here,” Adrian answered. He adorably added, “Five years only.”



That wasn’t the end of the surprises. Moments later, Oscar winner Jamie Foxx arrived in person. Upon noticing Adrian’s shoes, which were part of Shaq’s line of footwear, Foxx hit up Shaq via FaceTimed so the little boy could meet him. Adorably, Adrian got a little shy talking to Shaq.



Watch the clip below:

