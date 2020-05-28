Why Denzel Washington Recited ‘Malcolm X’ Speech At Son John David’s Football Games

John David Washington reflects on growing up with his famous dad.

One of Denzel Washington’s most iconic roles is his spot-on portrayal of Malcolm X in the biopic directed by Spike Lee in 1992. His son reveals he would channel Malcolm X to inspire kids while he was playing tackle football in the seventh grade.

In an interview with Esquire, John revealed Denzel coached his games. He would sometimes give a powerful speech that sounded too familiar. John would say to his dad, “This is from the ‘Malcolm X’ speech, right?”

“It was like a scene straight out of ‘He Got Game,’ in which his dad played the father of a star basketball prospect,” Kate Storey from Esquire reports.

He also said he felt the pressure when he starred in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman in 2018. During the first table read in Spike Lee’s office, there was a movie poster of his father from 1990’s Mo’ Better Blues hovering over him.

John David explained, “That’s when it hit me: ‘OK, if I mess this up, my career is basically over’ … The pressure hit for a moment, for those two hours, and then I was back. I was OK after.”

John certainly stepped up. He earned a  Golden Globe nomination for his performance in BlacKkKlansman.

Go back down memory lane and check out Denzel Washington’s iconic speech from Malcolm X in the speech below:

