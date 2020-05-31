Chrissy Teigen Donates $200K To Help George Floyd Protestors Make Bail

Written by Alexis Reese

As tensions continue to rise in the country surrounding the May 25th police killing of George Floyd and the continuous fight against police brutality, Chrissy Teigen is using her platform to help protestors who have been arrested. After President Donald Trump announced that a so-called “MAGA NIGHT” would take place at the White House on Saturday (May 30) in response to the peaceful protests turned riots and rebellions nationwide, Teigen shared on Twitter hours later that she would first donate $100,000 to help pay for protestors’ bailouts, she later increased the amount to $200,000.

“In celebration of whatever the f**k maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country,” Teigen tweeted before increasing the amount to another $100,000 after someone replied in a now deleted tweet that the protestors were “rioters and criminals.”

In celebration of whatever the fuck maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 30, 2020

Ooo they might need more money then. Make it $200,000 https://t.co/axuJnazJkU — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 30, 2020

RELATED: George Floyd’s Brother Says Trump ‘Didn’t Give Me The Opportunity To Even Speak’ During Phone Call Additionally, celebrities including Noname, Janelle Monáe, Kehlani, Jameela Jamil, have all matched each other in donating $1000 each to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a nonprofit organization that helps pay bail bonds.

Just gave $1000 to @MNFreedomFund. Celebrity accounts that follow me... match 🤝https://t.co/qMW7GnTpJs — Noname (@noname) May 28, 2020

Just matched you . 🤜🏾🤛🏾 https://t.co/lp0ZtdRvTX — Janelle Monáe, Cindi Mayweather (@JanelleMonae) May 28, 2020

Matched. Celebrity accounts that follow me please match and pass it on. https://t.co/riSf40ehhr pic.twitter.com/UmgLulQqIP — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) May 28, 2020

On Memorial Day, George Floyd died after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled in his neck for more than seven minutes after arresting him for suspicion of forgery. Derek Chauvin was fired from the Minnesota Police Department and then four days later on Friday (May 29) he was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. He is currently being held on $500,000 bail. The other three officers seen in the video of the fatal encounter Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng were all fired but have yet to be charged.

BET has been covering every angle of George Floyd’s death in police custody, other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.