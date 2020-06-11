Vanessa Bryant Reveals Tattoos To Honor Kobe And Gianna

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
It has been nearly five months since Kobe and Gianna Bryant died tragically in a helicopter crash.
However, Vanessa Bryant is still keeping her spirits up and the 38-year-old recently revealed a beautiful tattoo in honor of her late husband and daughter.
Vanessa Bryant’s Instagram page is private, but the images of the tattoos were reposted by her tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado.
Bryant wrote on IG, "Shoutout to [Nikko Hurtado] for coming over and helping me get my Gigi's sweet message transferred on me."
In a second reposted video, Bryant wrote, "I wanted my boo boo's @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me. @nikkohurtado came through for me. Thank you!"
Kobe, their daughter Gianna, along with seven other people, were killed on January 26 while taking a helicopter to the Mamba Academy for basketball practice in nearby Thousand Oaks.
Vanessa Bryant has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the owner of the helicopter company in the crash. According to the Los Angeles Times, the complaint was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Fillmore-based Island Express Holding Corp. and Island Express Helicopter. The lawsuit alleges that pilot Ara Zobayan, who also died in the crash, failed “to use ordinary care in piloting the subject aircraft” and was negligent.
