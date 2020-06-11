Vanessa Bryant Reveals Tattoos To Honor Kobe And Gianna

It has been nearly five months since Kobe and Gianna Bryant died tragically in a helicopter crash.

However, Vanessa Bryant is still keeping her spirits up and the 38-year-old recently revealed a beautiful tattoo in honor of her late husband and daughter.



Vanessa Bryant’s Instagram page is private, but the images of the tattoos were reposted by her tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado.



Bryant wrote on IG, "Shoutout to [Nikko Hurtado] for coming over and helping me get my Gigi's sweet message transferred on me."

