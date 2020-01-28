Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: Here’s What We Know

The helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others was flying through dangerously foggy conditions when it crashed, The Associated Press reports.

The conditions were so dangerous the Los Angeles Police Department and the county sheriff’s department grounded their choppers, according to the AP.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Air Support Division spokesman Josh Rubenstein told the Los Angeles Times, “The weather situation did not meet our minimum standards for flying.”

Rubenstein added to the LA Times, the fog “was enough that we were not flying.” LAPD’s flight minimums are 2 miles of visibility and an 800-foot cloud ceiling, he said.

WHAT WE KNOW

At about 9:45 am on Sunday (Jan. 26) morning, the helicopter plunged into a steep hillside, causing debris to scatter over an area the size of a football field, killing all aboard, the AP reports.

RELATED: Breaking [Report]: Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash

The helicopter departed Santa Ana in Orange County, south of Los Angeles, shortly after 9 am, according to the AP. It circled around Interstate 5, near Glendale, and air traffic controllers noted poor visibility around Burbank and Van Nuys.

The AP reports that after holding up the helicopter for another aircraft, air traffic controllers cleared the Sikorsky S-76 to proceed north along Interstate 5 through Burbank before turning west to follow U.S. Route 101, the Ventura Highway.

Shortly after 9:40 am, it turned again and climbed to more than 2000 feet, the AP reports. According to data from Flightradar24, it then descended and crashed into the hillside at about 1400 feet.

Data showed it descended at a rate of more than 4000 feet per minute and when it struck the ground in Calabasas, the helicopter was flying at about 160 knots (184 mph), the AP reports.

The Washington Examiner reports, the pilot, Ara Zobayan, was told he was “too low” as he flew through thick fog moments before the crash.

"Two Echo X-ray, you are still too low for flight following at this time," the flight tower said, the Examiner reports, adding that the tail number of Bryant’s helicopter was N72EX.

NTSB board member Jennifer Homendy told reporters, "There is (an) impact area on one of the hills and a piece of the tail is down the hill, on the left side of the hill," she said. "The fuselage is over on the other side of that hill, and then the main rotor is about 100 yards beyond that."

When asked about the chance of survival, Homendy said: "It was a pretty devastating accident scene."

According to CBS’ transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave, the helicopter did not have a black box and between the force of the impact and post-crash fire the wreckage is not in good shape, but Investigators hope to cover and analyze flight tools on the pilot’s iPad, salvage portions of the flight controls that may save some flight data and are calling for the public to send in any pictures or video of the weather conditions in the area at the time of the crash.

A Calabasas resident who lived near the site of the crash reported hearing a “boom” at the time of the accident, the AP reports.

“It was very foggy so we couldn’t see anything,” Colin Storm said, the AP reports. “But then we heard some sputtering and then a boom.”

After the fog cleared, Storm said he could see smoke rising from the hillside in front of his home, the AP reports.

The LA Times reports witness Jerry Kocharian was standing outside the Church in the Canyon during coffee when he heard a helicopter that was flying unusually low and struggling.



“It [didn’t] sound right and it was real low. I saw it falling and spluttering. But it was hard to make out as it was so foggy,” Kocharian told the LA Times. The helicopter vanished into a cloud of fog and then there was a boom.



“There was a big fireball,” he told the LA Times. “No one could survive that.”

NO SURVIVORS

The cause of the crash was unknown, the AP reports, and the rugged terrain complicated efforts to recover the remains, the Los Angeles County medical examiner, Dr. Jonathan Lucas said.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant's 13-Year-Old Daughter Gianna 'Gigi' Bryant Reportedly Died In Helicopter Crash

Lucas estimated it would take at least a couple of days to complete that task before official identifications can be made, according to the AP.

“We will be doing our work thoroughly, quickly and with the utmost compassion,” Lucas said, the New York Times reports. “We’re doing everything we can to confirm identifications and give closure to the families involved.”

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said, according to the AP, firefighters hiked in with medical equipment and hoses, and medical personnel rappelled to the site from a helicopter, but found no survivors.

“Our firefighters hiked into the accident site with their medical equipment and hose lines to extinguish the stubborn fire as it included the brush fire … and the helicopter,” Osby said during a news conference Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Times reports. “The fire also included magnesium, which is very hard for firefighters to extinguish because magnesium reacts with oxygen and water.”

RELATED: Michael Jordan Reacts To Kobe Bryant’s Death

Time reports, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, all nine people aboard the helicopter were killed. But pending official word from the coroner, he would not confirm the passengers’ identities.

According to the AP, among those that perished in the crash were John Altobelli, 56, the head baseball coach at Southern California’s Orange Coast College; his wife, Keri; and daughter, Alyssa, Gigi’s basketball teammate. Additionally, Christina Mauser, a girls basketball coach at a nearby private elementary school died in the crash.

Time reports that another teammate of Gigi’s, Payton Chester, and her mother Sarah were also killed in the crash along with the helicopter pilot, named in local reports as Ara Zobayan.

The New York Times reports that according to two people familiar with the document, the NBA sent confirmation of Bryant’s and Gianna’s deaths to all teams and league employees Sunday (Jan. 26) afternoon.

THE PILOT

The pilot, Ara Zobayan, received his commercial pilot certificate in 2007, according to the FAA, CBS News reports.