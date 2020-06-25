Paris Jackson Describes Pressures Of Being MJ’s Daughter In New Facebook Series

Paris Jackson is giving fans an inside look into her life via a new Facebook Watch series.

Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn premieres June 30 and will take viewers inside Jackson’s personal life and will, according to the series description, "pull back the curtain with honest conversation surrounding topics that are central to their lives like spirituality, sexuality, music, family and more."

The initial trailer, which was released on Monday (June 22), shows archival footage of Paris and her father Michael Jackson discussing her dreams for the future.

"I do what you do," a young Paris says to her father. "You dance and sing."

"You see a kid grow up in the public eye, you forget that I am a human," Paris says in a voiceover. "I was against letting the world in because it wasn't a choice. I wasn't ready then. I feel like I'm ready now."

The program will also follow The Soundflowers, Paris and Gabe’s folk-indie band that Jackson says is not what anyone expects from someone in her family.

"When I met Gabe, I immediately just vibed and started making music," she says. "I feel like we're the same level of damaged. Gabe understands the pain I've gone through in my life and he's helped me realize this is what I was born to do."

She adds: "To influence self acceptance and courage. I would love if my music connects with someone and helps in some way."

Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn will air June 30 at 6 a.m. EST on Facebook Watch. Watch the first trailer below.