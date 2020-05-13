A Pro! Paris Jackson Uses A Professional Tattoo Gun To Give Herself Some Epic New Ink During Quarantine

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Paris Jackson may reemerge from social distancing with a brand new career—or a new skill set to say the least.
While many Americans have set their minds on learning how to cook, sew, and TikTok dance during the coronavirus pandemic, the famous daughter of Michael Jackson had a completely different skill in mind: tattoo artistry!
RELATED | Michael Jackson's Youngest Child, 'Blanket' Jackson Buys A $2 Million Calabasas Mansion For His 18th Birthday
Keep scrolling to watch the 22-year-old model and singer use a professional tattoo gun to tattoo an abstract design on her foot just above her pinky toe.
Great job, Paris!
(Photo: Francois G. Durand/WireImage)
TRENDING IN STYLE
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Plus, more lewks from the social media starlet.
COMMENTS