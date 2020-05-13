A Pro! Paris Jackson Uses A Professional Tattoo Gun To Give Herself Some Epic New Ink During Quarantine

Michael Jackson’s daughter has a new skill and it’s pretty dope!

Published 21 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Paris Jackson may reemerge from social distancing with a brand new career—or a new skill set to say the least.

While many Americans have set their minds on learning how to cook, sew, and TikTok dance during the coronavirus pandemic, the famous daughter of Michael Jackson had a completely different skill in mind: tattoo artistry! 

Keep scrolling to watch the 22-year-old model and singer use a professional tattoo gun to tattoo an abstract design on her foot just above her pinky toe.

Great job, Paris! 

