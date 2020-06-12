‘The Bachelor’ Casts First Black Lead Matt James After Years of Backlash

ABC announced today (June 12) that for the first time the popular reality series, "The Bachelor," has cast the show’s first Black lead.

Matt James sat down with Good Morning America today (June 12) to reveal the news. James is a portfolio manager and Air Force veteran, who appeared as a contestant in a previous season of "The Bachelorette."

Over 70,000 viewers have signed a Change.org petition for "The Bachelor" to cast a Black lead for season 25.

In an interview with ET, former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay teased which former Black contestants could get the coveted spot for the new season.

In terms of the qualities Matt James is looking for, he told GMA he’s focused on finding a woman who is selflessness, honesty, caring, compassion.

Watch the full GMA interview: