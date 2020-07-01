Terry Crews Responds To Backlash Over Black Lives Matter Tweet

On June 30, the famously shirtless 51-year-old tweeted, “If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter .”

He addressed the controversy on Roland Martin Unfiltered, claiming that he loves Black people and supports the Black Lives Matter movement, but that he is allowed to have his own opinion.

Crews argued that progress has to include all people, not just African-Americans -- even though Black Lives Matter protests have largely consisted of people of color along with a large number of white allies.

Nonetheless, Crews insisted, ”This is like a third reconstruction, and this reconstruction has to include every voice in America. Everybody has to be included.”

He continued, ”It should be okay for Black people to be different and have other views. In our community, you have to be one way, swinging, fighting, and punching, and I am not that dude.”

The Flint, Michigan native also compared drug dealers to the terrorist group the Klu Klux Klan saying, “First of all, I was never scared of the KKK growing up. You know who I was scared of? I was scared of that gang member. I was scared of that drug dealer that I had to walk through to get my school through everyday.”



He also maintained that he is not a Trump supporter and will never go on Fox News.



Comedian and talk-show host Amanda Seales felt the need to respond to Crews’ latest comments tweeting on June 30, “This is unintellectual and irresponsible. You are developing into an enemy of the people. Ignorance will be your downfall.”

Watch the interview below: