Terry Crews Says He’s A ‘Slave Who Ran Away’ From The ‘Hollywood Plantation’

Terry Crews has been through a lot over the past few years. After coming forward about being a victim of sexual assault, the actor received some unexpected heat from folks who ignorantly questioned his masculinity. Now, he's back on top and has an interesting metaphor for his recent trials.

During an interview with Clay Cane of SiriusXM’s “The Clay Cane Show,” Crews explained how revealing his sexual assault story has made him more liberated.

“I do simply because I’m free,” he said. “I ran away, I’m a slave who ran away. There a lot of people still caught up in it because of what they can do. You got to understand, I was being followed, phone was tapped… you talking a lot of money, a billion dollar industry. The whole point was to find dirt on me that they could use against me.”

Terry Crews also explained what Hollywood is like from the inside. “People don’t understand that Hollywood is a very violent place,” he said. “The best way to put it is that it’s like a plantation. You use extreme violence. You see a lot of people who never work again. For even speaking up the whole thing is that they cut your head off so that the next person doesn’t speak.

“They don’t want to see me comment, but I’m not going anywhere,” he continued. “They lead this thing through shame. [They] shame you so you feel like you gotta hide in the house. …[But] once you get rid of shame, you get to step off the slave plantation. And I get to be free. This is a good thing.”

In 2016, Terry Crews accused Hollywood agent Adam Venit of groping him during a party. In November 2017, he filed a police report, however the district attorney rejected a felony finding in March, due to the statute of limitations. Venit has since been fired.