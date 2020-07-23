Michael B. Jordan And Color Of Change Launch Hollywood Inclusion Initiative

Actor and producer Michael B. Jordan and Color of Change have partnered to launch the #ChangeHollywoodInitiative a roadmap to “invest in anti-racist content and authentic Black stories, invest in Black talent and reinvest police funds to support Black communities.”

As announced by The Hollywood Reporter, this groundbreaking new initiative will provide companies, executive leadership, staff and talent with recommendations as well as resources to support follow-through, including directories, templates, audit analysis, taskforce convenings, writer’s rooms and consulting sessions.

“This roadmap is just the beginning of the journey to racial justice. We are all accomplices in the fight to transform Hollywood, and we invite content creators and industry leaders to join us in working together to #ChangeHollywood,” says Jordan who is also the CEO of Outlier Society. “We look forward to including a variety of voices in doing what we do best: telling authentic stories, bringing people together, partnering with influential artists, and changing the rules of the game.”