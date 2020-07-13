Michael B. Jordan Is Bringing Diverse Drive-In Movies To Numerous U.S. Cities

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Michael B. Jordan is trying to make living during the coronavirus pandemic a bit better for so many across America.
The Black Panther actor is partnering with Amazon Studios to bring free drive-in movies to cities around the U.S. According to a press release, the summer screening series focuses on films that celebrate multicultural voices in cinema.
Jordan’s Outlier Society productions is also teaming up with Prime Video to present double features curated by him with the help of his newly-formed marketing arm, 8788, to select cities free of charge. The films will run every other week from now through August.
“With this drive-in summer series, I hope that friends and families are able to not only enjoy, but to learn and grow,” Jordan said in a statement. “Now more than ever, amplifying Black and Brown stories means engaging culture to speak to hearts and minds about the world we live in. As we use this opportunity to reimagine community and proximity, I am excited that these films will be shared and celebrated all across the country.”
Black-owned businesses such as Path Water, Pipcorn Popcorn and Partake Cookies will provide refreshments. Movies like Love & Basketball, Girls Trip and Get Out have been tapped for the screenings.
A full list of the locations is below.
Vineland Drive-In – Los Angeles
Overlook Drive-In – New York
Solano Twin Drive-In– San Francisco, California
Sacramento Drive-In 6 – Sacramento, California
Las Vegas 6 Drive-In – Las Vegas
Shankweiler’s Drive-In – Philadelphia
Galaxy Drive-In – Dallas-Ft. Worth
Showboat Drive-In – Houston
Ford Wyoming Drive-In – Detroit
Springmill Drive-In – Cleveland
South Drive-In Twin – Columbus, Ohio
Jesup Drive-In Twin – Savannah, Georgia
Bengies Drive-In – Baltimore
Ocala Drive-In – Orlando, Florida
Parkway Drive-In – Knoxville, Tennessee
Midway Twin Drive-In – Cleveland
Glendale Drive-in – Phoenix
Transit Drive-In – Buffalo, N.Y.
Badin Drive-In – Charlotte, North Carolina
Monetta Drive-In – Augusta-Aiken, South Carolina
Photo: Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic
