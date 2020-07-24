Marlon Wayans Shares Touching Tribute To His Mother Who Passed Away

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Marlon Wayans is paying tribute to his late mother Elvira on what would have been her 82nd birthday (July 23).
The comedian, who shares his birthday with his mom, took to his Instagram account to post two emotional homages to her.
"Losing you shattered me into 1000 pieces I’m putting myself back together piece by piece," he wrote under a photo of him and her together. "You will always be my glue. Miss you. Today i celebrate for the both of. In the midst of this hurt... i just love you ma. #missyou."
He continued: "i accomplished so much, made you so proud... but now i got angel to lift me. #loveofmylife #bdaygotl s— ma, i gave you all my bdays... wth do i do now millions of weetahs sugtas and homies #myfirstmylastmyeverything rest well."
In his second post, the 48-year-old revealed a throwback picture of himself as a baby being held by his mother, writing, "Everytime i seen this woman i smiled. I see her in every woman... the greatness you all behold. The joy you can always share. The sweetness and affection we all possess but we’re to damaged to just let go. Thank u ma for gifting me pure love. You will always be my first love happy bday woman. Baby boy misses you.”
According to TMZ, Elvira passed away a few weeks ago, though the exact date or cause of death has been revealed. She left behind 10 children – Marlon, Keenan, Damon, Shawn, Dwayne, Kim, Nadia, Elvira, Diedre and Vonnie. Many of the Wayans became producers, writers and performers in the entertainment business, collaborating on numerous projects, including Hollywood Shuffle, The Wayans Bros and I’m gonna Git You Sucka.
Our thoughts are with the Wayans family during this difficult time.
Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
