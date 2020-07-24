Marlon Wayans Shares Touching Tribute To His Mother Who Passed Away

Marlon Wayans is paying tribute to his late mother Elvira on what would have been her 82nd birthday (July 23).

The comedian, who shares his birthday with his mom, took to his Instagram account to post two emotional homages to her.

"Losing you shattered me into 1000 pieces I’m putting myself back together piece by piece," he wrote under a photo of him and her together. "You will always be my glue. Miss you. Today i celebrate for the both of. In the midst of this hurt... i just love you ma. #missyou."

He continued: "i accomplished so much, made you so proud... but now i got angel to lift me. #loveofmylife #bdaygotl s— ma, i gave you all my bdays... wth do i do now millions of weetahs sugtas and homies #myfirstmylastmyeverything rest well."