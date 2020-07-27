Meghan Markle Reportedly Felt ‘Snubbed’ By Members Of The Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry exited the royal family back in January. However, a new book is revealing what allegedly really happened while the two were in Buckingham Palace.



According to an excerpt from Finding Freedom, during Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas speech last year, there were no photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on display, leaving Markle feeling snubbed.



Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote, “For Harry and Meghan, it had been yet another sign that they needed to consider their own path.”

The book claims they felt they had “long been sidelined by the institution” and were “not a fundamental part of its future.”

In addition, in October, the Queen was accused of removing their photos from the “audience room,” which is where public meetings take place.



Moments like this weren’t just limited to the Queen. The book also claims Markle had “awkward moments” with Kate Middleton, Prince William’s wife. Allegedly, Middleton felt she and Meghan didn’t have much in common “other than the fact that they lived at Kensington Palace,” the book claims. The details of these “awkward moments” are not revealed in the excerpt



The authors also wrote about Middleton, “Though it was not necessarily her responsibility, Kate did little to bridge the divide.”

By January 8, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they were leaving the royal family.



A spokesperson for the couple said in a statement about the book, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting.”

That said, the two are doing pretty fabulous without the royals. Along with their 1-year-old son, Archie, the couple relocated to Los Angeles earlier this year and moved into Tyler Perry’s $18 million Beverly Hills mansion.

Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, reportedly moved in this month.



“Doria Ragland continues to live with Meghan, Harry, and Archie,” a source told Us Weekly on July 16. “This has been the most time she has spent with her grandson since he was born.”